Cameron Diaz And James Marsden's Sci-Fi Movie Was Originally Adapted For The Twilight Zone

If there's one thing I could associate the closest with writer-director Richard Kelly's career, it's that he knew how to package enigmatic stories in an appealing way — even if they didn't necessarily have the merit to deliver on their premises. Still, it's what made "Donnie Darko" such a phenomenon that it turned into a cult classic over the years. His follow-up to that, "Southland Tales," was an absolute dumpster fire and box office bomb five years later, and his final directorial effort thus far, 2009's "The Box," didn't fare much better either.

Granted, the Cameron Diaz and James Marsden-led sci-fi mystery wasn't a Kelly original but an adaptation of Richard Matheson's short story, "Button, Button," which was originally used in the first revival of "The Twilight Zone" in 1986 (in Season 1's 20th episode, "Profile in Silver/Button, Button.") Initially, Matheson's story was published in Playboy in 1970 before it was adapted on the small screen (which the author admittedly hated) and then on the big screen several decades later.

"Button, Button's" high-concept premise was dead simple but intriguing: Would a regular person press a button if promised a large amount of money in exchange, knowing that (as a consequence) a stranger would die somewhere? In the original short story, the amount is $50,000, which was changed in "The Twilight Zone" episode to $200,000, and then to $1 million in the movie version.