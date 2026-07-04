What Is This Silver Button On The iPod Touch Actually For?

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One of the surprising trends of 2026 is that old-school iPods are making a comeback without official support from Apple. The product line remains discontinued after Apple stopped sales in 2022, and there are no official plans to bring the media players back. After all, every iPhone model also offers access to many music apps, including Apple Music, and modern iPhones may come with a lot more storage than old iPods. Yet consumers are buying secondhand iPods for various reasons. Some people want to decouple from the always-connected digital life, while younger users may need iPods to listen to music in schools that restrict smartphone use.

However, there is one type of iPod that buyers may find on eBay and other marketplaces that looks a lot like an iPhone: the iPod touch. Among iPod touch models, there is a unique iPod touch design that comes with a somewhat mysterious silver button on the back. Press it, and the button will pop up, allowing you to attach a lanyard (loop) to it.

That's all the button does. It's not a hidden music or camera control button as some people might suspect, especially considering the recent iPhone design trend of including more buttons on new models. For example, the iPhone 15 series introduced the Action button that replaced the traditional Mute switch, and the iPhone 16 series introduced the Camera Control button. The iPod touch button is only meant to help prevent accidental drops when using it for purposes other than listening to music. As a reminder, the iPod touch had a large display similar to some iPhone models, support for applications, and a camera on the back. In other words, the device was meant to be used more like an iPhone than other iPod models.