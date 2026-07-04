5 Ways You Should Be Using The Samsung Galaxy Secure Folder
Using Samsung Galaxy Secure Folder, a useful privacy feature on Android phones, is the first step any company user should take after buying a new device from the brand, mainly to protect daily privacy. This feature can create an isolated space on the device, protected by a PIN or similar method, where apps, photos, and files stay out of reach of anyone who has access to the phone. So, it offers users an extra layer of security.
Everything you place in the Samsung Galaxy Secure Folder runs in a separate environment from the main system. It uses Samsung Knox technology, so even duplicated apps, such as banking or social networking apps, do not exchange information between the two versions on the device. This ensures full privacy for the apps you use on your phone, preventing information from being shared.
For that reason, every Galaxy device user should use this feature, which comes free with their phone. You can use it in different ways, so if you want to protect some of your information, it is one of the best alternatives. We've compiled some useful ways to use your Secure Folder, making the most of the security your phone offers out of the box.
Keep personal photos hidden in the Galaxy Secure Folder
One of the best uses of Secure Folder is probably storing those photos that you do not want anyone else to access with ease. Screenshots of conversations, photographed documents, personal photos, or any other image you prefer to keep only for yourself can remain in a separate environment from the rest of the device. A password you alone know protects this space, helping make your Galaxy device one of the most secure smartphones you can buy in the U.S.
This is especially useful when you often leave your phone with others for a while. Instead of worrying about what they can access while they have it or deleting certain files that may appear on the screen, you can move that content to the Secure Folder and keep the main gallery cleaner. This helps you avoid any embarrassment or leaked information.
Moving the content is relatively simple. If you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, just open the gallery and select the photo you want to protect. Then tap the 3 dots, and you will see the "Move to Secure Folder" option. You can also select multiple images at once to save time. After moving your files, they'll be accessible only when you enter your password.
Secure your banking and payment apps with Samsung Knox
As technology has evolved, you can now do practically everything with your phone, including banking. So, someone with access to your device who also knows your passwords can open these apps within seconds to make payments or other financial transfers. Even though these apps already have some security measures, placing them in Secure Folder adds an extra layer of protection to your device.
That way, even if the person knows some of your passwords, they will still need the new Secure Folder option configured on the Samsung Galaxy phone. Since it runs in a separate copy of the app linked to Knox technology, which runs independently of the operating system, the banking data in that folder remains isolated even if the device has a problem. So, leaving your main banking and payment apps there is always a good idea.
Secure Folder also offers additional features that make it even more useful for protecting your banking data. For example, you can block notifications from these apps, preventing another person from seeing transfer amounts or a verification code, even if the app stays hidden.
Use Secure Folder as a separate space for work apps
Although Samsung designed Secure Folder more to protect sensitive data that you would not want to keep on your phone for security reasons, you can use it in another way. It also works well as a work profile on your personal phone for anyone who wants to separate work from personal life but has only one device. You can place corporate emails, company messaging apps, work documents, and authenticator apps in a separate section on your phone. This prevents logged-in accounts and notifications from mixing when you need to share the same Samsung phone with work.
Instead of leaving everything in the same environment, you can concentrate these tools in a specific space and access them only when needed during your workday. This also helps reduce after-hours distractions, especially for users who struggle to separate their professional and personal lives. Although it does not replace an official corporate profile in dedicated management tools, the idea offers a solution for anyone who wants a little more organization.
Manage dual social media accounts on the same phone
One of the most interesting features of Secure Folder is that it lets you use the app both inside and outside it individually. So, you can keep a second instance of compatible, professional, or private apps without mixing everything in the same phone environment. This function is especially helpful for apps that only let you log in to one account on the device.
Among the things your Samsung phone can do is run two WhatsApp accounts on one phone, but usually one number needs to be registered in the Business version and the other in the traditional app. With Secure Folder, you can bypass this restriction, since it lets you get around that problem. Since the app installed inside it works as a separate version, you can set up another account there and keep several conversations away from the main installation.
This also works with apps that natively let you have more than one account. You can leave a personal account outside the Secure Folder, but use the app inside it to keep a more private one, which works well for anyone who handles many profiles or notifications.
Hide the Secure Folder icon to keep curious eyes away
While the secure folder keeps your personal data and other information you don't want others to see, it still draws attention to your phone. They may not be able to access the content you keep protected, but if they see its icon or name there, they may suspect something hidden.
That's why one of the privacy features available only on Android phones is the ability to hide the folder itself or make it less obvious on the device. Depending on the system version, you can remove the icon from the app list, but there are also customization options to make it less obvious, such as changing the folder name or appearance.
Obviously, even though this adds an extra layer of protection, it still does not replace a good password or another well-configured lock. This extra protection only reduces the chance that another person notices a private space with your data and tries to open it without your authorization.