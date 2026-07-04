5 Ways You Should Be Using The Samsung Galaxy Secure Folder

Using Samsung Galaxy Secure Folder, a useful privacy feature on Android phones, is the first step any company user should take after buying a new device from the brand, mainly to protect daily privacy. This feature can create an isolated space on the device, protected by a PIN or similar method, where apps, photos, and files stay out of reach of anyone who has access to the phone. So, it offers users an extra layer of security.

Everything you place in the Samsung Galaxy Secure Folder runs in a separate environment from the main system. It uses Samsung Knox technology, so even duplicated apps, such as banking or social networking apps, do not exchange information between the two versions on the device. This ensures full privacy for the apps you use on your phone, preventing information from being shared.

For that reason, every Galaxy device user should use this feature, which comes free with their phone. You can use it in different ways, so if you want to protect some of your information, it is one of the best alternatives. We've compiled some useful ways to use your Secure Folder, making the most of the security your phone offers out of the box.