Shelfy 2 Review: Can This Actually Reduce Food Waste?

You'll need to download the Vitesy Hub app to configure the Shelfy — or any other Vitesy product (the company also makes a range of air purifiers). Sadly, the onboarding process was mired with bugs. It doesn't seem to use a standard Apple UI kit, and on my first attempt, I was left hanging between two screens. After restarting and trying again, it was also unable to detect my Wi-Fi during the first scan. On the second refresh, it found it, but refused to connect. Eventually, I got there.

The Shelfy has three operating modes which control the fan cycles and therefore the amount of battery life. Eco mode is for a half empty fridge or general shelf use; this will likely be the most common use case, and should last for around three weeks. Crisper mode is slightly more active, designed to sit inside your fresh fruit and vegetable drawers, and it should last up to two weeks. Performance mode is the most active for an immediate clean and deodorize, but will only last around five days before needing to recharge.

James Bruce / BGR

The Vitesy Hub includes a handy food refrigeration expert guide, though I immediately distrust it when it says you should store all kinds of eggs in the fridge. This might be true in the US where eggs have been washed and refrigerated first, removing their natural protective layer — but it's not true here in the UK, so it would be nice to use the location information I provided during setup to customize this. We regularly eat chicken, duck, and goose eggs that have sat on the countertop for weeks without issue.