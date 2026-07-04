5 Of The Best Camera Lenses For Android Phones

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the areas in which modern smartphones have improved significantly compared to the early days is photography. Most phones come equipped with multiple camera lenses for versatility, and the lenses have become larger and good enough to take decent pictures. The best camera phones offer a versatile camera setup with multiple capable lenses and can take better-quality photos than your average smartphone. However, despite the improvements, there's a limit to what a smartphone camera can do. That's why buying one of the best clip-on camera lenses can help improve the quality of shots that the device can take.

To help you find the best camera lenses, we've dug around the internet to find lenses that can elevate your Android phone's photography game in an instant. Whether you'd like to take pictures with a wider or narrower view than what your phone is capable of, get better zoom for distant shooting, or add a bit of playfulness to make your pictures look unique, our guide to the best Android camera lenses will satiate your needs. Our methodology section at the end of the article dives deep into how we compiled this list, so you know we didn't just pick the lenses randomly.