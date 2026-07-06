5 Camping Gadgets Under $25 That Are Actually Worth Buying

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Summer weather is upon us, and there's no better time to be out and about in the great outdoors. Camping is a summer activity worth focusing on this time of year, as the season brings warmer overnight temperatures and less need for heavy gear. Tech is always a great accompaniment for a weekend getaway, and devices like fitness trackers and smartwatches are obvious options to consider. Even cheap smartwatches can track activities while you camp.

When it comes to tech and the outdoors, designers and manufacturers have taken a "the more, the merrier" approach. All kinds of gadgets can come in handy during a camping trip, with portable power stations, solar chargers, electric grills, coffee makers, portable gaming consoles, and even certain types of audio equipment all compact enough to fit in the back of a vehicle. But there are more practical gadgets available, including more affordable ones.

We've set a $25 per-item budget and are looking for gadgets that can contribute to a camping trip in one way or another. If you've got your sights set on spending some time in nature this summer, we've found headlamps, portable lighting, and ways to keep yourself both cool and warm that are all low-priced and actually worth buying.