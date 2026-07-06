5 Camping Gadgets Under $25 That Are Actually Worth Buying
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Summer weather is upon us, and there's no better time to be out and about in the great outdoors. Camping is a summer activity worth focusing on this time of year, as the season brings warmer overnight temperatures and less need for heavy gear. Tech is always a great accompaniment for a weekend getaway, and devices like fitness trackers and smartwatches are obvious options to consider. Even cheap smartwatches can track activities while you camp.
When it comes to tech and the outdoors, designers and manufacturers have taken a "the more, the merrier" approach. All kinds of gadgets can come in handy during a camping trip, with portable power stations, solar chargers, electric grills, coffee makers, portable gaming consoles, and even certain types of audio equipment all compact enough to fit in the back of a vehicle. But there are more practical gadgets available, including more affordable ones.
We've set a $25 per-item budget and are looking for gadgets that can contribute to a camping trip in one way or another. If you've got your sights set on spending some time in nature this summer, we've found headlamps, portable lighting, and ways to keep yourself both cool and warm that are all low-priced and actually worth buying.
Comlife portable waist fan
Summer temperatures can bring some uncomfortable camping situations. Wearable cooling devices, such as neck fans, are an option for staying cool outdoors. But one of the more versatile cooling options we found is the Comlife portable waist fan. It's priced at just $20 and can fasten to a belt, the waistline of a pair of pants, or in several other ways using the included strap.
The Comlife portable waist fan also includes a rechargeable battery that charges over a USB-C connection. The fan can keep you cool for up to 25 hours per charge, and it takes just three hours to recharge. There are four fan speeds to choose from, and a shockproof silicone case lets you take it on trails as well as around a campsite.
Like any portable fan, the Comlife portable waist fan won't provide the kind of temperature drop you'd get with a larger fan or a beefier piece of tech, but it seems to do a great job of keeping people cool. It's received 100% favorable reviews on Amazon, with 91% of those being 5-star. Several reviewers have even noted their use of the fan around the house and on job sites, adding some value to those who want to use it beyond the campground.
Lerat rechargeable hand warmers
On the other side of the temperature spectrum are these Lerat rechargeable hand warmers. Camping at altitude can bring much colder temperatures, even throughout the summer. Campers who get into outdoor activities like whitewater rafting can also find themselves dipping into some very chilly mountain waters. And of course, camping isn't limited to the summertime, with some of the best outdoor activities of the year coming during the transition from summer to fall and during the tailgate season that comes with football.
These can all come with the option to break out a set of hand warmers like these. Lerat uses a premium heating chip in these hand warmers, which takes just three seconds to start producing warmth. They can produce steady heat for up to six hours before needing to be recharged, and they come with a USB-C cable to recharge them. The Lerat rechargeable hand warmers can fully recharge in 2-3 hours.
While they can be of use for campers at higher altitudes, the need for a set of hand warmers may not strike most campers until later in the year. But they're incredibly affordable at just $13 per pair, and they've received 92% favorable reviews on Amazon. Overall, the Lerat rechargeable hand warmers have received a 4.5-star rating, and only 5% of reviewers have given them 1 star.
Samuun solar camping lantern
Seeing what you're doing after dark is imperative when camping, and a quality flashlight is among the essential survival gadgets for camping. But an incredibly affordable lighting option is the Samuun solar camping lantern. It's completely rechargeable via USB-C, and it also has a built-in solar panel that lets you tap into nature to keep it powered while you're out in the wild.
Priced at $27, the Samuun solar camping lantern is a little beyond our budget for these selections, but it's a gadget that Amazon discounts regularly. It's not uncommon to find this device priced at $20, and it's reached as low as $16 at Amazon. Some value is also available in purchasing the 2-pack, priced at $39, which comes to less than $20 per lantern.
This camping lantern delivers 2,000 lumens and includes a range of white light temperature settings and red light four-color switching. Customers on Amazon speak very highly of it, with one reviewer even calling it one of the best emergency items they've purchased. Overall, it has a 4.6-out-of-5-star rating, with 93% of reviewers giving it a favorable rating.
Yuanzimoo 12x42 HD binoculars
While a pair of binoculars is among the coolest gadgets any bird watcher would enjoy, it's also something campers can use. They can be used to take in the scenery around you or for keeping an eye on the horizon for a nice place to set up camp after a hike. The Yuanzimoo 12x42 HD binoculars are among the more affordable options, priced at just $24.
These binoculars offer 12x magnification, and the 42mm objective lens provides a wide field of view. While these binoculars aren't necessarily the most tech-driven gadgets we tracked down, they do come with a smartphone adapter that lets you attach your phone's camera. When set up this way, your smartphone can take pictures or record video right through the binoculars, making them particularly useful for campers looking to connect with wildlife along the way.
The Yuanzimoo 12x42 HD binoculars are also well reviewed by customers on Amazon. They've received 91% favorable reviews and an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. One reviewer notes that these binoculars aren't pocket-sized, which may be a drawback worth considering if you're looking for ultimate portability in a camping gadget like this.
Energizer LED Headlamp Pro
The previously mentioned Samuun solar camping lantern can help keep a general area lit, but to ensure your line of sight is always lit, a headlamp is worth keeping in your camping gear. The Energizer LED Headlamp Pro is backed by a recognizable name and is priced at just $23 for a 2-pack. It's also available in several color options, as well as in 4-packs, 8-packs, and 16-packs for those who frequently camp in groups.
The headlamp itself has a brightness of 260 lumens and a beam distance of 80 meters. That should keep trails well lit when hiking after dark. It will also make it easier to stay visible to friends when hiking in groups, as well as provide light any time you need to find something in your tent after dark. The headlamp also has three different lighting modes and an adjustable headband that ranges from 5.5 inches to 14.25 inches.
One drawback to this gadget is that it doesn't utilize rechargeable batteries. It runs on three AAA batteries, which are included with purchase, or on rechargeable AAA batteries purchased separately. This is another extremely well-rated item on Amazon, with a 4.7-out-of-5-star overall rating and 97% favorable reviews.
How we selected these camping gadgets
We set out with a budget of $25 per item in search of these gadgets, and each of our selections can often be found priced below that budget-friendly limitation. Staying within that range brought a lot of camping gear to our attention. Some of it was ruled out due to pricing, and some of it fell within our price range but didn't stack up from a quality standpoint.
When looking at budget-friendly tech devices, you're often looking at brand names that aren't recognizable and products that can pretty easily be considered junk. To ensure we didn't pass along such camping gadgets, we thoroughly researched reviews and ratings from people with hands-on experience on Amazon's product pages.