What Does The Flashing Folder With A Question Mark Mean On A Mac?

Whether you shut down or put your Mac to sleep, you'd normally have no issue getting right back to your work. But there are instances when your computer suddenly malfunctions. Instead of seeing the usual home screen when you boot up your Mac, you're greeted with a flashing folder with a question mark on a blank screen. In some cases, it disappears after a few seconds and your Mac boots normally. But other times, your Mac gets stuck on the flashing folder screen.

This error icon can mean one of two things. One, there's an issue with your internal storage, which is also a sign that your SSD is about to fail or has already failed. Two, your Mac can't find a valid, working operating system it needs to boot. In turn, it doesn't proceed to the home screen.

A flashing folder with a question mark doesn't automatically mean your Mac is done for, though. Depending on the cause, you might still be able to fix it. We'll walk you through what to do when you see this flashing folder on your Mac.