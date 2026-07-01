The US iPhone 18 Pro Might Have A Major Hardware Difference (For Better Or Worse)
Apple has currently been plagued by a huge leak in one of its Indian manufacturers. Among the more than 630GB of files stolen from Tata in a cyberattack, the hackers got access to leaked documentation regarding Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max phones. One of the most interesting pieces of information, if the data still reflects Apple's current plans, is that the company will use a Qualcomm 5G modem in the U.S., while the rest of the world will get its new C2 chip.
A few years ago, Apple announced its first effort into designing its own 5G modem. The first iteration was called the C1, and it was available with the iPhone 16e. According to the company, this chip was considered the "most power-efficient modem ever on an iPhone" while delivering "fast and reliable 5G cellular connectivity." Even though tests showed that Qualcomm's chips were a lot faster, Apple touted that the internal design, combined with advanced power management of iOS, was responsible for improved battery life.
Prior to this release, Bloomberg reported that Apple wanted to continue to expand on its own 5G modems, until all of the iPhone models would feature it. In late 2025, with the iPhone 17 series, Apple expanded its offerings by adding the C1X to the iPhone Air, and in early 2026 to the iPhone 17e. With the iPhone 18 around the corner, rumors expected that all devices would get the C2 chip.
Advantages and disadvantages of the American iPhone 18 Pro
If this leak is accurate, some American customers might be happy about the maintenance of Qualcomm's chip, while others would have preferred the transition. After all, the iPhone Pro models in the U.S. feature mmWave 5G connectivity, which enables high-bandwidth low-latency data transmission. However, mmWave never expanded overseas and even in the U.S. it's still limited to Verizon. That said, only a handful of customers can enjoy true 5G speeds, which means that keeping Qualcomm's chip in America only benefits some iPhone users.
While Apple will continue to work to bring the same capabilities to its iPhones in the future, the new C2 chip in the iPhone 18 Pro overseas actually brings a lot more perks than issues. For example, the updated C1X chip brings 5G speeds that are twice as fast while using 30% less energy overall. In addition, Apple added a feature with iOS 26 that allows iPhone users to hide their location from carriers as long as they have an Apple device with its own 5G chip. While still limited to a few carriers, it means that they can't see your exact position. Instead of knowing the exact street, they would only have an idea of the neighborhood. Still, by choosing not to share your precise location with carriers, this wouldn't impact how users take advantage of the Find My app, sharing their locations in third-party apps, and more.
Should American customers buy an iPhone 18 Pro elsewhere?
We're still a few months away from the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Fold release, but the leaked information also shows that Apple is updating the camera sensor of the iPhone 18 Pro and updating the A20 Pro with a new manufacturing process. This could all make the iPhone even faster while still maintaining great power efficiency. For U.S. customers, while there might be even more benefits of a custom 5G modem in the near future, it's unlikely that going abroad might be a wiser choice, even if they're not members of Verizon.
After all, with the recent price hike on Apple products, the company has already increased its prices globally, and iPhones have been impacted in several European markets. With more price hikes expected for the iPhone 18 Pro release in September, this could mean that purchasing these phones elsewhere could become significantly more expensive, even if they might end up having a few perks. That said, American customers will probably have to wait for another generation of Apple's custom 5G modems to get everything from the best 5G technology to improved power efficiency and other features related to hardware and software integration.