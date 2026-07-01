The US iPhone 18 Pro Might Have A Major Hardware Difference (For Better Or Worse)

Apple has currently been plagued by a huge leak in one of its Indian manufacturers. Among the more than 630GB of files stolen from Tata in a cyberattack, the hackers got access to leaked documentation regarding Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max phones. One of the most interesting pieces of information, if the data still reflects Apple's current plans, is that the company will use a Qualcomm 5G modem in the U.S., while the rest of the world will get its new C2 chip.

A few years ago, Apple announced its first effort into designing its own 5G modem. The first iteration was called the C1, and it was available with the iPhone 16e. According to the company, this chip was considered the "most power-efficient modem ever on an iPhone" while delivering "fast and reliable 5G cellular connectivity." Even though tests showed that Qualcomm's chips were a lot faster, Apple touted that the internal design, combined with advanced power management of iOS, was responsible for improved battery life.

Prior to this release, Bloomberg reported that Apple wanted to continue to expand on its own 5G modems, until all of the iPhone models would feature it. In late 2025, with the iPhone 17 series, Apple expanded its offerings by adding the C1X to the iPhone Air, and in early 2026 to the iPhone 17e. With the iPhone 18 around the corner, rumors expected that all devices would get the C2 chip.