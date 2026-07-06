iPad Air Vs. iPad Pro: Which Apple Tablet Should Last Longer?

The base iPad model and iPad Mini use Apple's A-series chips, which are pretty similar to the more recently introduced M chips. Both are powerful, but M chips are designed to maintain peak function for as long as possible, which is why Apple now uses them in Macs and MacBooks outside of the budget MacBook Neo. However, those M chips are too big and run too hot for something as small as a smartphone, which is why they aren't used for even the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Notably, M chips seem to outlast other chips. Many devices powered by the M1, released in 2020, still perform well and maintain impressive battery strength over time. Battery health is often the first thing to decay as a device ages, so the M chip's success here is a good sign for the iPad Pro and iPad Air.

Still, it's worth mentioning that Apple software support has a major impact on how long your iPad will remain useful. Apple generally supports its tablets with software updates for around six to eight years, after which you'll miss out on new features and start seeing compatibility issues with your apps. Security updates continue for a longer period of time, but once your device stops receiving those, your data will be far more vulnerable. At that point, you can still use your iPad for the basics, but you definitely shouldn't use it for anything that involves personal information.