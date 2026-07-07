5 Of The Most Reliable Self-Driving Car Modes, According To Users

GM Super Cruise is one of the most reliable self-driving car modes you can find in a vehicle and is available on Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC and Buick models. That's because it employs cameras, radar and LiDAR mapping to enable hands-free driving on Super Cruise's 750,000-mile highway network. A blue light on the steering wheel tells the driver to stay in the middle of the lane, and it turns green when the system takes over. If it's flashing, the driver needs to pay more attention.

Users of this self-driving mode also report that the system is reliable, with one owner accumulating around 15 thousand miles on interstates, highways, and state roads. Consumer Reports also recognizes the system as a benchmark, saying it sits far above the competition among the systems they tested.

However, even though Super Cruise is reliable, it still has some problems. According to some users, sudden acceleration can occur when the car enters a free lane after following a slower vehicle, with the driver pressing hard on the accelerator to reach the set speed. It also struggles in construction zones, as the system does not disengage even after the driver presses the button.