9 Common Problems The Tesla Model Y Has Had Since Its Release

The Tesla Model Y is one of the most popular electric SUVs on the market. This car, like most of Tesla's products, is a very satisfying EV to drive. With a range that can reach up to 357 miles, a 0-to-60 acceleration speed of 3.9 seconds, a quiet cabin, roomy interiors, a ton of cabin space, and access to the patented Tesla Supercharger network, the Tesla Model Y has carved out a stellar reputation for itself. The reviews of this car are proof enough of how amazing the entire package is, with a score of 8.2 out of 10 on the Edmunds scale, a 9 out of 10 Car and Driver score, and impressive scores across the board on Consumer Reports. The general consensus is that you'll be more than satisfied with your purchase if you take the plunge and get your hands on a Tesla Model Y.

Even so, it's not like the Model Y has enjoyed the smoothest journey since production began all the way back in 2020. Just like any new EV, the Model Y has faced its fair share of issues that have led to consumer complaints and recalls. Sure, you'll enjoy a largely reliable electric vehicle if you opt for the 2026 model, but there's nothing wrong with being aware of the problems that the Tesla Model Y has had to deal with since its release.