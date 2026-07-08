3 Popular Kindle Loopholes That Amazon Killed

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Corporations giveth and corporations taketh away. It's a recurring theme that has happened for years and continues to happen to high-profile products, especially in the tech world. Sony announced it's ditching physical PlayStation game titles for the next generation and embracing an all-digital future after 2028. Google, Apple, and Amazon are well-known for removing product features, whether to cut costs or force people to upgrade. Amazon has been in this race for decades, removing popular features since the early aughts. According to The New York Times, Amazon remotely deleted books from user accounts in 2009, which they had already paid for and downloaded.

More recently, Business Insider reported that Amazon is facing a class-action lawsuit that alleges it colluded with publishers to illegally drive up e-book prices. This is especially worrisome for anyone who owns a Kindle. Over the years, Amazon has killed off many features and plugged a few loopholes, workarounds, and hacks that help people improve their Kindle experiences.

The best example is Amazon discontinuing official store support for older Kindles; models made before 2012 can no longer connect to the Amazon storefront to buy or download books. Granted, some affected devices are more than 15 years old, but that doesn't change the fact that if you buy a product, you should own it. Though with Amazon e-books, you only ever own the license – which is true for most digital products, really. Bottom line, Amazon isn't opposed to removing loopholes the users enjoy to improve their Kindle experience.