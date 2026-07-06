A Common Cleaning Method May Actually Damage Your Phone Screen

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It may not occur to you, but phones are actually incredibly filthy devices. In fact, scientists at the University of Arizona discovered that cell phones may be coated with up to 10 times more bacteria than a common toilet seat. Just hearing this, you likely got the urge to deep clean your iPhone or read up on how often you should sanitize it. But before you start scrubbing, be aware that some cleaning methods can do more harm than good.

Using harsh chemicals like bleach, ammonia, or high-concentration alcohol (or disinfectant wipes that contain them) can damage your phone or screen protector over time. The issue is the oleophobic coating applied to nearly all modern cell phone screens and protectors. This oleophobic coating repels oil, including skin oils from your fingertips, to keep your screen clean. We recommend against buying any screen protector that doesn't have this coating. Harsh chemicals and other abrasives can erode this coating over time, leaving your phone more vulnerable to smudging and streaking.