Not Lenovo, Not ASUS: This Chromebook Gets Consumer Reports' Top Rating

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If you've been shopping for a budget-friendly laptop, we're willing to bet you've seen a handful of Chromebooks during your research. Built on Chrome OS (which is based on Linux), Chromebooks are designed to deliver a light, intuitive interface that's great for web browsing, word processing, and a bunch of Google services. Computer manufacturers like Lenovo and Asus make some of the top-rated Chromebooks on the market, but based on what we learned from Consumer Reports (CR), we think most folks should actually be considering the $550 Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514.

This is a 2-in-1 machine that can be used as either a laptop or a tablet. Running an Intel Core 3 processor 100U with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it's certainly not a powerhouse PC, but it's perfect for checking email, watching HD video, or jumping on a video call. With its 1920 x 1200 WUXGA touchscreen, you can expect sharp, colorful picture quality, and its 16:10 display adds a bit more verticality to your visuals, which is great for reading documents and multi-window workflows. Plus, the screen is protected by Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass, which should help prevent bacteria from taking up residence on your 2-in-1.

Other noteworthy features include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 support, an MIL-STD-810H certification (so no fretting over drops and dings), and up to 10 hours of battery life. Your mileage will vary on the latter, though, as variables like display brightness, volume, and CPU-GPU workload ultimately determine how much power your Plus Spin 514 will consume.