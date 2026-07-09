Not Lenovo, Not ASUS: This Chromebook Gets Consumer Reports' Top Rating
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If you've been shopping for a budget-friendly laptop, we're willing to bet you've seen a handful of Chromebooks during your research. Built on Chrome OS (which is based on Linux), Chromebooks are designed to deliver a light, intuitive interface that's great for web browsing, word processing, and a bunch of Google services. Computer manufacturers like Lenovo and Asus make some of the top-rated Chromebooks on the market, but based on what we learned from Consumer Reports (CR), we think most folks should actually be considering the $550 Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514.
This is a 2-in-1 machine that can be used as either a laptop or a tablet. Running an Intel Core 3 processor 100U with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it's certainly not a powerhouse PC, but it's perfect for checking email, watching HD video, or jumping on a video call. With its 1920 x 1200 WUXGA touchscreen, you can expect sharp, colorful picture quality, and its 16:10 display adds a bit more verticality to your visuals, which is great for reading documents and multi-window workflows. Plus, the screen is protected by Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass, which should help prevent bacteria from taking up residence on your 2-in-1.
Other noteworthy features include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 support, an MIL-STD-810H certification (so no fretting over drops and dings), and up to 10 hours of battery life. Your mileage will vary on the latter, though, as variables like display brightness, volume, and CPU-GPU workload ultimately determine how much power your Plus Spin 514 will consume.
What do reviewers think of the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514?
There are several test bench processes that CR conducts when reviewing Chromebooks at all price points. The Plus Spin 514 performed so well in the lab tests that it earned a "CR Recommended" laurel. That said, consumers who personally own the Spin 514 were a bit split over brand reliability and owner satisfaction. Likewise, our friends at PCWorld gave the laptop a pretty good review, but felt that $550 didn't justify the baseline specs the Plus Spin 514 brings to the table.
Fortunately, the Plus Spin 514 is more than two years old at this point, so there's a decent chance you can catch a great sale. At the time of writing, the lowest-recorded price was $400 back in September 2024, and the laptop currently sells for $500 brand-new on Amazon. We do think it's worth mentioning that this version of the Plus Spin 514 (CP514-4HN-30UC, to be exact) only has eight Amazon user ratings. We'd expect more attention paid to a 2-in-1 Chromebook that's been around for over two years.
Still, minimal feedback doesn't automatically translate to overall performance and reliability. Acer has been making Chromebooks for years, and earning an official thumbs-up from CR is no easy feat. At the end of the day, the best path forward may just be buying the $550 Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 and seeing how well it factors into your workflows and lifestyle.