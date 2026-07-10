4 Solar-Powered Gadgets Users Swear By

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Solar-powered gadgets can help lower your electricity bills while also being more eco-friendly. With solar energy, it's important to understand that panel size correlates with how much power it can produce. Because of this, solar is generally used as a supplement rather than the main power source, especially for smaller gadgets. That means they can also use traditional charging like USB-C to ensure you can still use them when you don't have access to bright sunlight.

Being able to power a device with sunlight adds flexibility, and not just to power banks and little devices like flashlights. There are gadgets you may not have known could be solar powered, like smartwatches and cooking equipment. These are especially great for those who spend a lot of time outdoors or frequently go camping, though there are pros and cons to camping with solar-powered gadgets.

As with any gadgets, user feedback is incredibly useful for sorting through various options and deciding which products are worthwhile. The five solar-powered devices listed here (all of which are available to purchase on Amazon) are ones users swear by for one reason or another, such as durability or overall convenience.