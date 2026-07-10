4 Solar-Powered Gadgets Users Swear By
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Solar-powered gadgets can help lower your electricity bills while also being more eco-friendly. With solar energy, it's important to understand that panel size correlates with how much power it can produce. Because of this, solar is generally used as a supplement rather than the main power source, especially for smaller gadgets. That means they can also use traditional charging like USB-C to ensure you can still use them when you don't have access to bright sunlight.
Being able to power a device with sunlight adds flexibility, and not just to power banks and little devices like flashlights. There are gadgets you may not have known could be solar powered, like smartwatches and cooking equipment. These are especially great for those who spend a lot of time outdoors or frequently go camping, though there are pros and cons to camping with solar-powered gadgets.
As with any gadgets, user feedback is incredibly useful for sorting through various options and deciding which products are worthwhile. The five solar-powered devices listed here (all of which are available to purchase on Amazon) are ones users swear by for one reason or another, such as durability or overall convenience.
VOETIR LED Solar Flashlight
They may not be exciting, but a reliable flashlight is vital when you actually need one to find your way in the dark, especially during an emergency. Smartphone flashlights are great in a pinch, but constant use will drain the battery, which isn't what you want during a power outage or while outside. Our flashlight pick is the VOETIR LED Solar Flashlight, which is available on Amazon for $12.95. Charging it is as easy as leaving it on a windowsill that gets good sunlight, though it comes with a USB cable as a backup.
The solar flashlight produces 1,500 lumens, making it nice and bright, and has four different modes: high, low, SOS/strobe, and side light. It also has an IP65 rating, meaning it's dustproof and can withstand low-pressure water jets, which makes it great for outdoor use. Currently, VOETIR's flashlight has 4.3 stars on Amazon, with users praising its brightness and light weight. If you're looking for a flashlight to put in an emergency bag or leave in your car, this Amazon device is a great solar-powered option.
BLAVOR Solar Power Bank
Solar power banks are great for more than just reducing your carbon footprint. Being able to charge your device with sunlight means not having to worry about your power bank running out of juice as often. There are bigger ones out there for camping and emergencies, but options like the BLAVOR Solar Power Bank are good for daily use. It's around the size of a thick smartphone with a capacity of 10,000mAh and a list price of $39.99 (on sale for $29.99 as of this writing), making it comparable to traditional power banks.
BLAVOR's device can charge in the usual way, but it also has a solar panel on one side to capture sunlight. That's perfect if you plan to spend a lot of time outdoors, as you don't need an outlet to recharge your phone. It even supports wireless charging to make things even more convenient and has USB-C and USB-A ports, meaning you can charge up to three devices at once. That said, don't expect a quick charge from solar alone. Panel size correlates with how much power it can produce, and we're not at the point where solar energy could make phone chargers obsolete.
Still, users are overall pleased with the BLAVOR Solar Power Bank. It has 4.3 stars on Amazon from over 46k ratings, plus reviews that call it high quality and durable. Some users even report their power banks have survived accidents like being run over by a truck or falling off a car going 50mph on a highway. Others have noted issues with the solar panels and their speed, but overall, the BLAVOR Solar Power Bank is a great option for the outdoorsy.
Garmin Instinct 3
Many users say Garmin watches beat the Apple Watch for fitness thanks to their superior battery life, health and workout-centric features, and more weather-resistant builds. Some models even come with a solar panel in the face that allows you to charge your smartwatch while you're outdoors. Of its solar-powered options, the Garmin Instinct 3 will be the best for most — just be aware that not all Instinct models are solar. The Tactix and Fenix are both over $1,000, while the Instinct 3 with solar costs $349.99–$499.99 based on size and features. You can also buy it on Amazon, where the 45 mm model is on sale for $299.99.
The Instinct 3's battery life is a huge boon, with Garmin claiming it can last up to 28 days in smartwatch mode on one charge and requires just three hours of sunlight to keep it powered for a full day. One Reddit user who tested this found their watch made it to 12% on three hours of solar alone in imperfect conditions, which is impressive given the device's overall battery capacity.
It can also track a lot of different workouts and health metrics, though some features are exclusive to a Garmin Connect+ subscription, which costs $6.99/month or $69.99/year. The smartwatch has 4.5 stars on Amazon, though that's only based on 21 ratings, and positive reviews from hiking-focused websites and blogs. Katie Jackson of The Trek called the Instinct 3's solar capabilities "impressive," especially for those who like to go off-the-grid, recommending it for anyone "looking for a smartwatch that prioritizes durability, functionality, and longevity over flashy aesthetics."
KAYINOW Emergency Radio
Solar gadgets are great to have around during emergencies, such as power outages, and multifunction ones are perfect for anyone who wants to be prepared for anything. The KAYINOW Emergency Radio is far more than just a radio. It's also a Bluetooth speaker, 5000mAh power bank, flashlight, and SOS alarm that can be powered by a hand crank, USB-C, or solar panel. The flexibility and multifunctionality of the device make it great to have during an emergency or while camping, as does its IPX5 waterproof rating. Sweetening the deal is that it's only $29.99 on Amazon.
KAYINOW's radio is also good for daily use. Being able to connect to emergency radio alerts, keep your devices powered on, or try to find help in a pinch are all important. This multipurpose gadget can also be used as a Bluetooth speaker or portable charger. It has 4.3 stars on Amazon and reviews praising the radio for how many things it can do and how well it accomplishes its various jobs. Several specifically highlight the speaker for being good quality considering its size and price. However, customers have also said the directions are unclear, so other reviews may be more helpful than the included manual.
Methodology
In choosing these products, we focused heavily on user ratings and reviews found on store pages and blogs, as well as social media posts with detailed and specific feedback. All of the products listed here are available on Amazon, though we've also included links to the manufacturer's online stores where applicable. Amazon-only items needed at least 4.3 stars and a substantial number of reviews to be considered to weed out low-quality and untested products. Reviews with specific feedback or examples were weighted more heavily — positive or negative.