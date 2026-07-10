4 Disadvantages Of Mesh Wi-Fi Router Setups You Should Know About

Even if your network environment has thin walls and few sources of interference, you might still lose speed with mesh Wi-Fi. This is because all of the nodes in most dual-band mesh Wi-Fi systems have shared backhaul bandwidth. Backhaul is the communication of signals between a Wi-Fi router and its satellite nodes, and it can only handle so much activity at one time. This means that if one family member is connected to the node in the kitchen and streaming a movie while another family member is playing online video games in the bedroom via a separate node, they are actually consuming the same backhaul bandwidth.

If they were performing their activities one at a time, the nearby nodes would give them fast speeds even if they were far from the main router. But because they are using bandwidth at the same time, they may experience slower connection speeds, which cancels out the benefits of being on a mesh network in the first place. When shopping for a Wi-Fi mesh system, it's important to consider if it has enough backhaul to handle all of the activity in your home or office.

Alternatively, you can set up wired access points instead of wireless mesh nodes. While not as convenient, you can directly connect an access point to your main router via an Ethernet cable. This gives each satellite its own dedicated backhaul, and because it's wired, its baseline speed will usually be faster than that of a wireless connection.