This Popular Printer Brand Is Actually The Worst For All-In-One Inkjets, According To Consumer Reports

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Epson, HP, and Brother are some of the most popular printer brands. Another company that often joins these ranks is Canon, but if you're in the market for a new all-in-one inkjet printer, Consumer Reports (CR) thinks Canon models are some of the worst. The publication puts consumer tech devices through rigorous lab testing, and for overall brand reliability, Canon's all-in-one cartridge and tank inkjet printers didn't fare so well.

One printer we looked at closely was the Canon MegaTank G3270 All-in-One, which actually earned a 4.1 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, based on over 4,800 reviews. Users praised the budget-friendly printer ink refills for this model, but overall performance left something to be desired. One customer reported a complete failure after only 236 pages of use; another experienced a recurring issue where it never got past the start-up cycle. Additionally, the Canon Pixma TS3722 and Pixma MG3620 were flagged by CR for poor owner satisfaction and print speed, while Walmart shoppers reported an abundance of paper jams for this model (which is one of the most common printer problems).

On the other hand, trusted consumer tech outlets like PCMag and Tom's Guide have positively reviewed Canon printers, including the G3270 and G3290. Both are entry-level models aimed at saving money on ink and upfront costs, which generally means fewer advanced features and lengthier print times.