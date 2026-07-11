This Popular Printer Brand Is Actually The Worst For All-In-One Inkjets, According To Consumer Reports
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Epson, HP, and Brother are some of the most popular printer brands. Another company that often joins these ranks is Canon, but if you're in the market for a new all-in-one inkjet printer, Consumer Reports (CR) thinks Canon models are some of the worst. The publication puts consumer tech devices through rigorous lab testing, and for overall brand reliability, Canon's all-in-one cartridge and tank inkjet printers didn't fare so well.
One printer we looked at closely was the Canon MegaTank G3270 All-in-One, which actually earned a 4.1 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, based on over 4,800 reviews. Users praised the budget-friendly printer ink refills for this model, but overall performance left something to be desired. One customer reported a complete failure after only 236 pages of use; another experienced a recurring issue where it never got past the start-up cycle. Additionally, the Canon Pixma TS3722 and Pixma MG3620 were flagged by CR for poor owner satisfaction and print speed, while Walmart shoppers reported an abundance of paper jams for this model (which is one of the most common printer problems).
On the other hand, trusted consumer tech outlets like PCMag and Tom's Guide have positively reviewed Canon printers, including the G3270 and G3290. Both are entry-level models aimed at saving money on ink and upfront costs, which generally means fewer advanced features and lengthier print times.
Quality control seems to be an issue
All of the intel thus far seems to point toward a greater issue with quality control, as some Canon printers work just fine, while other units stopped working almost immediately. Generally speaking, if you're in need of an all-in-one inkjet for printing photos, Canon printers are a good choice. Not only has the company long been associated with exceptional image quality, but many of its Pixma and MegaTank models deliver colors and skin tones that competitors should be taking notes on.
Some Canon all-in-one inkjets are aggressively priced, too, with retailers like Best Buy offering deals on the entry-level Canon Pixma TR4720 for just $69. With any consumer tech purchase, you'll want to make sure you're versed in proper maintenance, of course, and all-in-one inkjet printers are no exception. It's always a good idea to run a few pages per week, as printheads can clog when unused.
Consumer Reports is known for educating shoppers on the pros and cons they can expect from popular products. While it's not an end-all, be-all resource, it is a solid starting point for those who think home printers still feel so bad in 2026. It also offers a way to take the pulse of which printer brands you can count on, as well as which printer brands are the least reliable.