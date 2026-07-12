Why Do PlayStation Controllers Get Stick Drift So Easily?

The PS5 controller (called the DualSense) is arguably one of the best controllers around. The advanced haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and built-in speakers make for an immersive gaming experience. The weightiness and ergonomic design also make it feel great to hold and use. But the biggest problem with these controllers is stick drift.

Stick drift happens when the controller's sensors can't accurately tell if the analog sticks are centered or not, registering movement when you aren't moving them. According to tests conducted by iFixit, the biggest cause of drift in DualSense controllers is when their input sensors (potentiometers) wear out. For the most common joysticks on the market, the RKJXV, this happens after 2,000,000 cycles, which the folks at iFixit estimate is about 417 hours or 209 days (about seven months) if you play two hours a day for less intensive games. If it's an intensive game, like a first-person shooter, you'll burn through those cycles faster, bringing that number to 139 days (about four months).

Stick drift also happens when the spring that centers the analog stick stretches. Dust and other debris can also build up when you don't clean your DualSense controller, leading to drift. While stick drift can sometimes be fixed without sending the controller back to Sony, most of the fixes are temporary, and it's bound to return at some point.