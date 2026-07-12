How Often Does Microsoft Launch New Xbox Consoles?

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced Project Helix, the codename for its next home console. Very little has been revealed so far, but we know that rumors about the next Xbox being able to play console and PC games are true. It's also been reported that future Xbox tech might let you digitize physical games, which could make the platform more desirable following Sony's incredibly controversial decision to ditch physical PlayStation games starting in 2028.

While we don't know when the next Xbox will debut, or even when we'll learn its actual name, we can make some educated guesses based on precedent. Below are all of the Xbox console release dates so far, as well as the length of time between them:

Xbox: November 15, 2001

November 15, 2001 Xbox 360: November 22, 2005 (four years, seven days)

November 22, 2005 (four years, seven days) Xbox One: November 22, 2013 (eight years)

November 22, 2013 (eight years) Xbox Series X|S: November 10, 2020 (seven years, 11 months, 19 days)

We're now a little more than five-and-a-half years into the Xbox Series X|S era, which might put us over two years away from a new console if you judge by recent history alone. However, there are a lot of other factors to take into account, such as the current RAM crisis driven by AI data centers and the dire state of the Xbox brand.