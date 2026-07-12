Can You Leave Audio Equipment On All The Time?

We put our home theater gear through the wringer, and usually without thinking much about it. Our AV receivers drive speakers, handle all audio processing, and route video signals to our TV or projector, and that's just covering the basics. All you have to do is turn everything on and enjoy the show or serenade. To that end, you may be wondering if you even need to bother powering everything down when you're done watching a movie or playing a video game. Well, generally speaking, it's never a great idea to leave audio equipment on all the time.

AV receivers and dedicated amplifiers eat up a lot of energy, which can lead to high utility bills. There's also the fact that a constantly powered AV receiver or standalone amp could potentially burn through (and wear out) its power supply, transistors, and other internals far faster. Heat is no friend to electronics, and if your home theater hub is tucked inside a cramped cabinet with poor ventilation, you're only adding more thermal strain to the equation.

Fortunately, most newer AV receivers include some type of standby mode, which keeps a minimal amount of power flowing to your speaker channels and AV connections when you turn off the system. Many standby modes are even customizable: The Yamaha RX-V675 offers multiple standby tiers, for example.