Want To Spend Less On Utilities? Start With These Smart Home Automations

When people think about the easiest and most beginner-friendly smart home upgrades, the first thing that comes to mind is replacing their regular lights with a smart variant. People are attracted to the idea of installing lights with a full RGB spectrum that can be controlled via their phone, allowing them to unlock different vibes for a variety of use cases. Of course, showing off your brand-new smart lights to your guests at a party isn't the only reason to get these fixtures.

A creative way to use smart lights around your house is to set up automations that make them more convenient, while also saving precious energy. Time these lights to your schedule so that they turn on only when needed at night. You can group the smart lights in each room to operate in tandem and turn them on or off at your command. Whenever it's time for you to hit the sack, your smart lights can turn off automatically so that you don't leave any lights on by accident. Unlike other lights that either stay at full brightness or shut off with no in-between, smart bulbs can be dimmed for convenient ambient lighting while also saving on power.

Finally, most smart lights use LEDs, which are more efficient than incandescent lighting solutions. Compared to the latter, LED smart lights use up to 75% less power and last up to 25 times longer on average, meaning savings on electricity bills without contributing to the waste problem plaguing the planet.