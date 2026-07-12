5 Things You Probably Didn't Know Android 17 Can Do

One reason why Android is more powerful than iOS is the floating chat heads feature. On supported apps like Facebook Messenger, you won't need to switch out of your current app just to read and respond to your friend's chat. You simply press the floating chat head, which stays on top of the screen no matter what app you open. This sounds mundane, but it's actually a convenient feature, especially for multitaskers. Well, Android 17 now brings that same convenience to all your installed apps as it now lets you turn any of them into a floating bubble.

To open an app in bubble form, all you have to do is hold down its app icon (whether on the home screen or in the app drawer) and choose the bubble icon, which looks like a rectangle with a small dot. If you don't immediately see the bubble option, go to Actions first. Right away, the app will become a floating window with the app icon as the bubble head. You can then use the app like you normally would, though the window is, of course, a bit smaller than normal.

To minimize the bubble windows, just tap on the bubble app icon or swipe up from the bottom of the bubble window. To completely close any of the app bubbles, drag the app icon to the X mark at the bottom of the screen. You can still reopen any recently closed app bubble when you press the plus icon. Just like chat heads, Android 17's bubble mode supports multiple apps. They'll stack on top of each other and let you switch between any app bubble you want to view. You're also free to move all the minimized bubbles around wherever is convenient to you.