Soundbar Channels Explained: What Are They, And Is More Always Better?

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You probably knew that a soundbar is a great audio upgrade for just about any TV setup, especially if you can't stand the sound quality of your TV speakers. What you may not have known is that, much like a surround sound speaker system, many soundbars are categorized by the number of audio channels they offer. Numeric phrases like "2.0" and "5.1" give you quick info on how many channels your soundbar was engineered for, with the leading digit indicating how many main channels there are. The second number indicates whether your soundbar comes with a subwoofer.

You'll also find soundbars that are billed as "5.1.2" systems, all the way up to "11.1.4" for the most advanced models. The third digit tells you how many height channels a soundbar has, which is typically in the form of up-firing speakers that shoot sound toward the ceiling and back down again. Generally speaking, most upper-midrange and premium soundbars are 5.1.2 or greater because most of these products support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X — audio formats with a vertical audio layer.

More isn't always better when it comes to audio channels, though. Some of the best 2.1 systems — meaning the bar has front left and right channels, plus a dedicated woofer — can put an ill-performing 5.1.2 system to shame, thanks to features like audio presets and auto-room calibration (Samsung's SpaceFit Sound Pro is a great example of this technology).