4 Useful Smart Home Automations That Will Make Your Mornings Smoother

You invested hundreds of dollars into starting up a smart home, complete with smart speakers, smart lights, a smart thermostat, and a handful of other internet-connected gadgets. You've also gotten familiar with using several voice commands to instruct your tech to do this and that, but now you're ready for the next level. Getting up in the morning and starting the day is the bane of many folks' existence, so we thought we'd try and use a handful of smart home devices to alleviate some of your sunrise woes.

You've graduated past device-level voice commands and using the Alexa or Google Home app to control and customize your smart home devices; today, we'll be focusing on building multi-level smart home automations. And for the sake of simplicity, we'll be framing everything around the Alexa ecosystem. This isn't to say you won't be able to build our recommended automations using Google Home or Apple HomeKit, as many of these actions can be recreated in other smart ecosystems with just a few menu or vocabulary variations.

To that end, we'll be using Alexa Routines to put together these four automations that are tailor-made for easier, smoother mornings. Creating a Routine is as easy as opening the Alexa app and tapping More > Routines, then tap the plus icon to start building a custom set of automations. Even if you don't own every device we mention in this article, we're willing to bet you'll walk away with a few cool ideas of your own for improving that 6 A.M. wake time.