4 Common Problems With DVDs

The mighty DVD, the killer of VHS, is ever important for keeping your bought shows and movies under your ownership. With physical media becoming more important as Sony phases out disc production, let's talk about some problems with DVDs. From the format's limitations to region locking, the DVD isn't impervious to criticism.

DVD launched in the U.S. in 1997, a year after Japan. However, it wouldn't be until the 2000s that DVDs really began to take over. At launch, players could cost anywhere from $600, but by 2001, they were under $175. A BBC report from 2001 even has a quote that Thanksgiving the previous year saw players dip to $68.

Compared to VHS, which won out over Betamax and LaserDisc, DVD offered a lot of conveniences. Higher quality picture and sound were a main selling point, with the digital quality trouncing VHS. There was no need to rewind after finishing, and some movies like "The Lord of the Rings" became best known for their extensive extra features and behind-the-scenes footage. That said, there are a few issues with DVDs.