3 Of The Best Google One Phone Offers
If you use a lot of cloud storage and you haven't subscribed to Google One already, then you may be able to take advantage of grabbing some free storage — at least for a limited time — with your next phone purchase. There are a couple of different ways that this works. First, there are the available bonuses that come with purchasing a new Pixel phone. This is really handy if you're planning to pick up one of Google's Pixel phones already, and the offer doesn't appear to be tied to any particular storefront. So as long as you buy the device during the required eligibility time period, you should be able to take advantage of the offer.
There are also other ways to get a good deal on Google One, as some carriers also offer Google One storage as a bonus for some of their plans, and Google offers discounts during certain times of the year. There are plenty of benefits to using Google One beyond just the extra storage, too. So, if you're in the market to switch to a new phone carrier, or just looking to pick up a new phone itself and need some additional Google Cloud storage, then you may want to think about taking advantage of some of these great Google One offers.
Three months of Google One Basic with a Pixel 9a or Pixel 10a purchase
If you're looking to pick up a new smartphone, then Google actually offers free trials for its Google One plans with some of its newer devices. For example, buying the Pixel 9a will grant you a three-month trial for its Google One Basic plan, giving you 100GB of Google One storage. It's a nice way to get a feel for how much storage you're going to use if you haven't tested the waters just yet. It also comes with your phone, so there's no reason not to take advantage of it. Pixel 9a purchases are only eligible for this offer until October 31st, 2026.
If you still want to get your hands on a budget Pixel device but the Pixel 9a is too old for your tastes, then the Google Pixel 10a also comes with an offer for a free trial of Google One Basic. This three-month trial is eligible to be redeemed until March 31, 2027, and will continue at $1.99 a month if you don't cancel before the end of the trial.
The biggest downside here is that the trial is only available to new Google One members. So, if you've already tried Google One in the past, or have an active subscription at the time of purchase, then you might not be able to take advantage of it. The deal is also limited to certain countries like Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, the United States, and more. You can see the full list of supported countries on Google's support site.
Get Google's AI Pro Plan with the Pixel 10 or Pixel 10 Pro
If you want to get a more powerful device than the Pixel 9a or 10a, then you can pick up the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, or Pixel 10 Pro Fold and take advantage of a six- or 12-month trial of Google's AI Pro plan or the Google One Premium plan. These plans differentiate from the basic Google One plan in a couple of different ways, primarily in how much access you get to Google's Gemini tools, while the Premium plan only gives users more cloud storage and access to automatic photo, video, and music backups.
Those purchasing a device from the Pixel 10 Pro lineup in the United States, Austria, the United Kingdom, and some other countries can get a Google AI Pro 12-month trial until October 31, 2026, while Japan purchases will only be granted a six-month trial for the same plan. If users just pick up the Pixel 10, then they'll only be given a six-month trial of the Google One Premium plan in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom. Unlike other offers, this one doesn't require you to be a new Google One member. Anyone who is already subscribed to the Google AI Pro plan, or who has tried it in the past, is eligible. However, the trial will be prorated for existing Google One members.
Get Google One Basic with your Metro by T-Mobile plan
If you don't want to be locked into a Google Pixel phone, but you still want to take advantage of Google One on offer somewhere, then Metro by T-Mobile does have a few plans that come with Google One Basic included in the monthly price. Metro can be a great way to get access to T-Mobile's service for cheaper, especially when the plans offer some of these additional features. These plans are limited to the company's prepaid plans, and they include the $50 a month unlimited 5G data plan, as well as its $60 a month 5G premium unlimited data plan.
There isn't any information on this requiring the user to be new to Google One as far as we can find. There's also no known cutoff date at the moment, and you're not required to buy a Google Pixel phone either. As long as you have the plan with Metro by T-Mobile, then it should work as stated. Of course, these kinds of benefits can always change, so there's no telling exactly how long it will be available or if it may change in the future.