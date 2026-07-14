3 Of The Best Google One Phone Offers

If you're looking to pick up a new smartphone, then Google actually offers free trials for its Google One plans with some of its newer devices. For example, buying the Pixel 9a will grant you a three-month trial for its Google One Basic plan, giving you 100GB of Google One storage. It's a nice way to get a feel for how much storage you're going to use if you haven't tested the waters just yet. It also comes with your phone, so there's no reason not to take advantage of it. Pixel 9a purchases are only eligible for this offer until October 31st, 2026.

If you still want to get your hands on a budget Pixel device but the Pixel 9a is too old for your tastes, then the Google Pixel 10a also comes with an offer for a free trial of Google One Basic. This three-month trial is eligible to be redeemed until March 31, 2027, and will continue at $1.99 a month if you don't cancel before the end of the trial.

The biggest downside here is that the trial is only available to new Google One members. So, if you've already tried Google One in the past, or have an active subscription at the time of purchase, then you might not be able to take advantage of it. The deal is also limited to certain countries like Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, the United States, and more. You can see the full list of supported countries on Google's support site.