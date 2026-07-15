4 Android Phones More Powerful Than The OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 hit the shelves toward the end of 2025, starting at $900. As expected of a premium device, the OnePlus 15 offers high-end specs to meet the needs of those who need the best of the best. It's among the phones that set a new standard in 2026 due to its massive 7,300 mAh battery. That battery has helped the device stand out as one of the best phones for those who prioritize battery life.

With a high-end chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 based on a 3nm process, paired with 12 or 16 GB of memory and fast UFS 4.1 storage, the OnePlus 15 is a powerful smartphone. It should stay snappy even when subjected to the most demanding tasks that you can do on your phone, such as playing video games or recording videos in 8K. In fact, in our OnePlus 15 review, we praised it for its speedy performance in daily use. But as much as performance is a key selling point for this device, it isn't the absolute best on the market.

If you're looking for an even more powerful Android phone that offers better performance than the OnePlus 15, a few options are available. We've done extensive research across the current smartphone market based on benchmarks to find devices that are more powerful than the OnePlus 15. You can read more about our selection process at the end of the article in the methodology section for further details.