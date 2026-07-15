4 Android Phones More Powerful Than The OnePlus 15
The OnePlus 15 hit the shelves toward the end of 2025, starting at $900. As expected of a premium device, the OnePlus 15 offers high-end specs to meet the needs of those who need the best of the best. It's among the phones that set a new standard in 2026 due to its massive 7,300 mAh battery. That battery has helped the device stand out as one of the best phones for those who prioritize battery life.
With a high-end chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 based on a 3nm process, paired with 12 or 16 GB of memory and fast UFS 4.1 storage, the OnePlus 15 is a powerful smartphone. It should stay snappy even when subjected to the most demanding tasks that you can do on your phone, such as playing video games or recording videos in 8K. In fact, in our OnePlus 15 review, we praised it for its speedy performance in daily use. But as much as performance is a key selling point for this device, it isn't the absolute best on the market.
If you're looking for an even more powerful Android phone that offers better performance than the OnePlus 15, a few options are available. We've done extensive research across the current smartphone market based on benchmarks to find devices that are more powerful than the OnePlus 15. You can read more about our selection process at the end of the article in the methodology section for further details.
RedMagic 11 Pro
Marketed as a gaming phone, the RedMagic 11 Pro launched in 2025, featuring high-end components for snappy performance. Like the OnePlus 15, this phone has Qualcomm's latest high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. However, RedMagic offers a beefier 24 GB memory variant alongside 12 and 16 GB memory options. For storage, the RedMagic 11 Pro has the same UFS 4.1 storage as the OnePlus 15. According to Antutu benchmarks, the RedMagic 11 Pro beats the OnePlus 15 with a total score of 3,981,427 points versus 3,621,671.
Based on these figures, the RedMagic 11 Pro is faster by nearly 10 percent, which is massive considering these devices use the same chip. And it's not just in the total score alone; the RedMagic beats the OnePlus 15 in all the individual categories, from the CPU to the GPU, as well as memory and user experience, and currently tops Antutu benchmarks as the fastest phone overall. Besides its speedy performance, the RedMagic 11 Pro has a one-of-a-kind liquid cooling system to help the device stay cool at all times.
Other specs include a larger 6.85-inch AMOLED display (with a 144 Hz refresh rate, 1,800-nit peak brightness, and 1,216 by 2,688-pixel resolution), and a 7,500 mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80 W wired and 80 W wireless fast charging support. This phone launched at a starting price of $749, making it even cheaper than the OnePlus 15.
iQOO 15
As another phone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the iQOO 15 also stands out for being faster than the OnePlus 15. Based on Antutu benchmarks, this phone ranks second overall as the fastest Android phone on the market, only bested by the RedMagic 11 Pro. With a total score of 3,740,528, the iQOO 15 edges the OnePlus 15 by over 100,000 points. In Geekbench 6 tests, the iQOO 15 also beats the OnePlus in both single and multi-core performance despite sharing the same chip.
The iQOO 15 scored 3,477 points in Geekbench's single-core test and 10,335 in the multi-core test, against the OnePlus 15's 3,448 and 10,164, respectively. It also edges the OnePlus in Geekbench's OpenCL and Vulkan tests. This phone pairs the Snapdragon chip with 12 GB or 16 GB of memory and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.1 storage.
At the front of the device is a 6.85-inch 144 Hz LTPO AMOLED display with 1,440 by 3,168-pixel resolution, which is sharper due to a higher 508 pixel density versus OnePlus 15's 450 ppi. Moreover, it is also brighter with a peak brightness of 6,000 nits compared to OnePlus's 1,800 nits. On the inside is a 7,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100 W wired and 40 W wireless charging support. The iQOO 15 launched in India starting at Rs 72,999, equivalent to about $765.
Poco F8 Ultra
As you probably guessed by this point, this is another phone that's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. The Poco F8 Ultra only sells in two variants, one with 12 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage and another with 16 GB of memory and 512 GB of storage. In terms of performance, the Poco F8 Ultra sits directly on top of the OnePlus 15 in Antutu's benchmark as of this writing. The F8 Ultra edges out the OnePlus 15 by scoring 18,680 more points, totaling 3,640,351.
It's not a huge margin like the RedMagic 11 Pro's score against the OnePlus 15, but nonetheless, it earns the bragging rights of offering snappier performance. Interestingly, the OnePlus beats the F8 Ultra in half the categories (CPU and user experience), but the Poco scores better overall by performing better in GPU and memory tests.
The Poco F8 Ultra is a flagship phone that features a 6.9-inch 120 Hz AMOLED display with 3,500-nit peak brightness and a 1,200 by 2,608-pixel resolution. In addition to that, you get a triple rear camera setup (a 50 MP wide, 50 MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and 50 MP ultrawide), a 32 MP selfie camera, and a 6,500 mAh battery with fast charging support (100 W wired and 50 W wireless). Poco launched it in the U.K. in 2025, starting at an MSRP of £749, roughly $1,006.
Realme GT8 Pro
The Realme GT8 Pro is among the few Chinese smartphones that are more powerful than the iPhone 17. Additionally, this phone also beats the OnePlus 15 in performance. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the GT8 Pro has solid specs on paper, offering between 12 and 16 GB of memory with a variety of storage options ranging from 256 GB to 1 TB. According to benchmark tests done by GSMArena, the GT8 Pro is faster than the OnePlus, having scored 3,666 points in single-core performance in Geekbench 6, slightly higher than the OnePlus 15's 3,618.
It also came ahead in GSMArena's Antutu tests, scoring 3,873,902 points in version 11 compared to the OnePlus 15's 3,688,274 points. The only test where the OnePlus 15 beats the GT8 Pro is Geekbench's multi-core test. However, in Antutu v10 as well as 3DMark tests, the Realme GT8 Pro is the faster device. The GT8 Pro sports a 6.79-inch 144 Hz AMOLED screen (1,440 by 3,136-pixel resolution and 7,000 nits peak brightness), a triple rear camera setup (50 MP wide, 200 MP telephoto, and 50 MP ultrawide), and a 32 MP selfie camera.
Under the hood, it comes with a 7,000 mAh battery that supports 120 W wired fast charging speeds and up to 50 W wirelessly. The GT8 Pro launched in India at a starting price of Rs 72,999 (equivalent to about $765 based on the current exchange rate), similar to the iQOO 15.
How we selected Android phones more powerful than the OnePlus 15
The OnePlus 15 is a flagship phone that comes with Qualcomm's latest premium processor, which makes it powerful. While there are many phones that are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, not all of them can actually beat the OnePlus 15 on raw performance. Unfortunately, if you're a buyer shopping for the most powerful phone on the market, it's hard to tell whether a given phone would be a better performer by just glancing over the spec sheet.
Even for our experts whose job requires keeping tabs on these devices, it's hard to tell some things from the specifications alone. Thankfully, benchmark tests like Antutu and Geekbench provide a standard way to measure the performance of a given device against other smartphones. With that in mind, we relied on Geekbench and Antutu benchmark scores to determine phones that are more powerful than the OnePlus 15.
Price was a secondary factor in our selection process, and we've highlighted the MSRP of all the devices on the list. When considering price, we looked for devices that launched with starting MSRPs no more than $200 higher or lower than the OnePlus 15's. Some of these phones aren't sold in the U.S., like the Poco F8 Ultra, so you'll need to expand your search beyond big box retailers like Best Buy and Walmart if you want to get your hands on them.