5 Cool Accessories You Can 3D Print For Your MacBook

Unfortunately for MacBook users, there's no toggle or dropdown menu in Settings to disable the camera when it's not in use. There's also no MacBook model with a camera cover you can slide to block visual access, as with Lenovo or HP laptops. Instead of covering the camera with tape, which looks unpolished and messy, you can 3D print yourself this laptop camera cover to enhance your privacy.

To attach the camera cover to your MacBook, use thin double-sided tape, which you can get on Amazon for less than $10. Since you don't clip this camera cover onto the MacBook, it has an ultra-low profile. This can make it seem as if it's part of the laptop, especially if you 3D print it in a color that matches the MacBook's aluminum case. When it's time for privacy, just slide the shutter to block the camera. This is important because hackers have ways to turn on your camera so they can spy on you.

Do not believe the myth that macOS cannot be infected with malware. That's why it's important to learn the signs that alert you when your MacBook's camera is being used, with the biggest clue being the green LED light suddenly turning on when you're not using the camera. This camera cover is your first line of defense as you investigate whether someone is using your camera.