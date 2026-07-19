5 Smartphones With The Best Resale Value In 2026

Smartphone buyers looking for a new device in mid-2026 should not make a purchase before checking the resale market, especially at a time when brand-new devices may cost more than comparable models did last year. Vendors have been raising smartphone prices in the past few months because of the ongoing memory and storage crisis. Even Apple increased prices on some products, and there's speculation that some iPhone 18 models may be more expensive than expected in the fall. The summer of 2026 will bring several new handsets, including the Pixel 11 series, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 foldables, and Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models and the first-generation foldable iPhone.

Shoppers looking to sell or trade in their current phone for a new model later this year should know about their device's relative resale value — in other words, how much a device has depreciated from its initial retail price. In this way, certain phone models stand above the rest, including several of Apple's recent iPhone offerings and one of Samsung's Galaxy devices.

Checking the secondhand market may also help you decide whether to buy a brand-new handset or purchase a used model. If you're a smartphone user who upgrades frequently, you'll want to know how much value your device will retain after a period of time. Even if you keep a phone for several years, buying a more expensive device with extra storage may pay off if that handset model tends to retain its value better than competing devices.

With that in mind, owning any of the following devices may help you get a good deal from a future sale. Also, buying any of these devices from the vendor or a carrier can be a good investment if you want a device with a reduced depreciation rate.