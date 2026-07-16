Why Your OLED TV Gets Hot – And How To Fix It

If you walk directly in front of your OLED TV while it's turned on, you might notice a lot of heat coming off of it. The same is true for all TVs, and actually, OLEDs tend to run cooler because they don't have a lamp emitting hot light through the screen. Each pixel in an OLED TV generates its own light and can shut off individually to accommodate dark scenes. But this still causes those pixels to generate heat, and there are situations when your OLED TV might get too hot for its own good. When that happens, you need to know how to fix it.

OLEDs are able to achieve very high peak brightness, and while this results in a beautiful picture that looks great even in a well-lit room, prolonged use at high brightness can really heat things up. LG recommends keeping the brightness for their displays set no higher than 70% for regular use. Some TVs also have settings such as "Clear Image" or "Sports Mode" that may alter the brightness of the display, so consider switching them off if your TV is hot. Being mindful about brightness and advanced settings is also one of the main ways to prevent burn-in on your OLED screen.

As another consideration, you should also keep your TV out of direct sunlight for prolonged periods. TV screens are very heat-absorbent, so direct sunlight poses a real risk to your TV. Even if your OLED is glare-free, you should still close the curtains on a hot day.