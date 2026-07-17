5 Terrible Sci-Fi Movies That Ruined The Stories They Were Based On

Some of the best science fiction movies have earned critical acclaim and adoration from fans because they've had a brilliant blueprint to work from: a well-known tale. Stories that have either been freshly adapted for the big screen or tried and tested over the years can earn as much popularity as their source material. However, there are occasions when, no matter how much success they might have achieved, they don't quite match the original. These are the kinds of entries where Hollywood types cut corners on crucial plot points in well-known reads. Or, in an effort to modernize the original book, they mix things up altogether. In some cases, filmmakers go completely off piste with the plot and wreck a perfectly good story in the process.

From defanging legendary threats to production issues that wrecked what might have been great takes on groundbreaking tales, we've pulled together a batch of box-office blunders that permanently tarnished these stories given the cinematic treatment. Some were so bad that they killed franchise possibilities, leading to adaptations being sent back to the drawing board and taking years to regain fans' trust. Others left such a black mark on the careers of the creatives behind them that they stepped away from filmmaking altogether. So have a scan and see which movies clearly skimmed the books they were adapting, beginning with a movie doomed from the get-go.