You Can Easily Make Custom Modes On Your Samsung Phone - Here's How

If the iPhone has Shortcuts, Samsung Galaxy has Modes and Routines. It's one of your Galaxy phone's hidden gems, and among the best features you should be using to automate your day-to-day life. Modes, in particular, come in handy when you're always enabling or disabling the same settings for your device during a particular activity.

Maybe you usually switch your phone to silent and turn on Maximum Power Saving while at work, or perhaps you lower your screen brightness, activate extra dim, and automatically decline calls while you're relaxing in bed at night. Instead of going through all those settings yourself, you can have one of Galaxy's modes set them up with just a single tap.

For your convenience, Samsung already comes with seven pre-made modes out of the box. This includes Sleep, Theater, Driving, Exercise, Relax, Work, and Game. If you can't find your specific activity from the pre-made modes, don't worry — it's very quick and easy to make your own for your Samsung Galaxy. Here's a quick guide on how to do so.