5 Reasons Why Your Power Bank Is Charging Slowly (Even With A Fast Charger)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're in a blackout, have a short layover at an airport, backpacking all day through a famous trail, or camping for days in the wilderness, a power bank can give your phone the extra juice it needs to carry you through the situation. It can also ensure that your phone doesn't die on you in the event of an emergency. But if the power bank is charging slowly when plugged into a wall outlet, then it might leave you vulnerable when you need it the most.

One thing that makes a power bank charge slowly is if you don't have the right equipment. For instance, if you need to charge it quickly, it makes sense to use a fast charger. But if it's happening while using a fast charger, it could be due to a couple of bad charging habits, such as charging and discharging the power bank simultaneously or using it in extreme temperatures.

However, if none of the reasons mentioned below are the problem, there could be a mechanical fault that cannot easily be fixed. If the power bank is within warranty, it's best to send it back for servicing. But if it's charging slowly and you notice that it has a bulge, the lithium-ion battery inside could be a fire hazard and should be disposed of.