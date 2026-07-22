5 Reasons Why Your Power Bank Is Charging Slowly (Even With A Fast Charger)
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Whether you're in a blackout, have a short layover at an airport, backpacking all day through a famous trail, or camping for days in the wilderness, a power bank can give your phone the extra juice it needs to carry you through the situation. It can also ensure that your phone doesn't die on you in the event of an emergency. But if the power bank is charging slowly when plugged into a wall outlet, then it might leave you vulnerable when you need it the most.
One thing that makes a power bank charge slowly is if you don't have the right equipment. For instance, if you need to charge it quickly, it makes sense to use a fast charger. But if it's happening while using a fast charger, it could be due to a couple of bad charging habits, such as charging and discharging the power bank simultaneously or using it in extreme temperatures.
However, if none of the reasons mentioned below are the problem, there could be a mechanical fault that cannot easily be fixed. If the power bank is within warranty, it's best to send it back for servicing. But if it's charging slowly and you notice that it has a bulge, the lithium-ion battery inside could be a fire hazard and should be disposed of.
You're using a basic charger to charge a high-capacity power bank
A high-capacity power bank has a capacity of 10,000mAh or more. The ones with a capacity of 20,000mAh or higher and an output of 45W or more can even charge certain laptops. On top of having a high output, most of these power banks can be charged pretty quickly using a fast charger. If you use a low-wattage charger that outputs 5-10W, like the ones that come with mobile phones, then the power bank will take significantly longer to charge.
For instance, something like the Juovi Power Bank 45W 20,000mAh Portable Charger requires a charger that outputs 45W or more in order to fully charge in two hours. To get it to that speed, you will need a high-wattage power adapter like the Anker 45W USB-C Charger Block, that'll cost you an extra $30 (you get two chargers and USB-C cables in the box for this price). The charger doesn't have to be exactly 45W. Even if it's a 120W fast charger, it won't fry the power bank because the two will communicate and negotiate safe charging levels using the Power Delivery (PD) protocol. The power bank will draw only the power it needs (nothing more).
You are using the wrong USB cable
If you're using a fast charger and notice that the power bank is still charging slowly, you might be using the wrong USB cable. For instance, using a low-wattage USB cable that's only rated for 15W can make charging slow if you're using a compatible wall adapter. Try a USB-C to USB-C cable rated for fast charging, as these can transmit up to 100W. A good example is the Soopii 100W 4ft USB-C to USB-C Fast Charging cable. It costs $10 and even has a status indicator that shows how many watts it's currently delivering.
If you're using the right USB cable and it's still charging slowly, you might have a faulty USB cable on your hands. To quickly rule this out, try a different cable and see if it charges as expected. If it does, check if the USB cable is frayed, which can happen if it's frequently bent, twisted, or pulled at the connection point — where it's most vulnerable. If it's still intact, it could be that the internal copper wires are broken. Either way, you need to think about replacing it and taking better care of the new USB cable you get.
You are charging and using it at the same time
Modern power banks have pass-through technology that makes them capable of safely charging and discharging at the same time. With pass-through, the power bank has the necessary circuitry to separate the charging and discharging processes. It makes sense to take advantage of this feature, especially when traveling, and you need both the power bank and your devices to be juiced up once you find an outlet during a quick stop. However, doing this splits the current, resulting in slower charging rates for both the power bank and the device being charged.
Also, the more devices you plug in, the slower the charging process will be. Just because a power bank is rated at 45W doesn't mean that all connected devices will charge at the same 45W speed. In reality, the power will be split between the ports and the power bank's lithium-ion battery. What you can do at this point is unplug all the devices and see if the power bank starts charging at the expected speed. If that works, let the power bank charge fully so you can quickly remove it and start charging your other devices.
There are issues with the charging port
Slow charging can sometimes be the result of dirty ports. When you don't clean your power bank's USB ports, dirt and other debris (pocket lint, food crumbs, and skin oil), as well as moisture from sweat and humidity, can clog or oxidize the ports. This can lead to contact resistance, causing symptoms like slow charging, frequent disconnects, and refusal to connect. USB ports are highly precise, meaning the contact they make with the charging cable should not face any restrictions for the current to flow smoothly.
The same tips for cleaning a computer's USB ports can work here. You can use a soft-bristle toothbrush to gently sweep away any loose debris before it has time to settle. If it's particularly stubborn, you can use a can of compressed air to blow it away. Avoid using household cleaning liquids, as they can cause the USB ports to short-circuit and lead to corrosion that could affect the power bank's internal components.
If the USB ports are not clogged, look for signs of damage. If you notice issues like broken pins or cracks, it's best to hand it over to a repair specialist or just replace that power bank altogether.
Exposure to extreme temperatures
Power banks like the Cuktech Magnetic 10,000mAh Power Bank have something called a Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) sensor. It monitors the temperature of the power bank during the charging process to protect the battery if it gets too high (above 113°F). When the protection is triggered, the power bank decreases its charging speed to avoid generating extra heat until the temperature returns to an ideal operating level.
While a little heat is expected from the charging process, factors like putting a power bank under a pillow, leaving it in a hot car, or using it while it's charging can make it run hotter than normal. This protection is necessary because if the lithium-ion battery overheats, thermal degradation can happen, shortening its lifespan. In rare instances, it can lead to thermal runaway — a chain reaction that can lead to a fire or explosion.
Temperatures below zero are also a problem, as they can slow down the internal chemistry in the battery. That's why a power bank can charge more slowly than normal when out in the freezing cold. If the power bank is left out in the extreme cold for too long, the battery can freeze. If you attempt to charge a frozen lithium-ion battery, you can cause permanent damage due to a degradation mechanism known as lithium plating. This is where small bits of lithium metal stick to the battery's negative electrode, decreasing its capacity in the process.