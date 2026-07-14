Robert De Niro's First Sci-Fi Movie Is A Legitimate '80s Classic

Sci-fi isn't the first genre that comes to mind when discussing Robert De Niro's career. The performer has lent his talents to a variety of projects, but he's primarily associated with crime dramas like "Goodfellas" and "The Godfather Part II." Less is said about De Niro playing Frankenstein's Monster in forgotten horror movies and his outing in Terry Gilliam's "Brazil," the latter of which marked the actor's sci-fi debut.

"Brazil" is a dystopian sci-fi comedy about Sam Lowry (Jonathan Pryce), a lowly government employee who fantasizes about taking flight and being with his dream woman. When a clerical error puts Sam into contact with his potential soulmate, he becomes a target of the totalitarian regime he's spent years working for. De Niro portrays Harry Tuttle, a rogue heating engineer who isn't interested in following the state's bureaucratic protocols.

Gilliam's sci-fi flick bombed at the box office, earning just under $10 million from a $15 million production budget. However, "Brazil" was critically acclaimed for its visuals, humor, and Orwellian ideas that ponder a dark future for humanity. The movie boasts a 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating that it's a top-tier sci-fi flick. The 1985 film's fan base has grown over the years, and "Brazil" is now rightfully regarded as a genre classic. Still, there was a time when Gilliam and De Niro had to rage against the studio machine to get it released.