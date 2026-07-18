Why Do Game Consoles Use HDMI Over DisplayPort?

When PC gamers plug their rig into a monitor, they have a choice to make: HDMI or DisplayPort? Experienced users might know that one of the main differences between HDMI and DisplayPort is that the latter has more bandwidth to support high framerates at higher resolutions. HDMI has its benefits, too, so it's nice to have the choice. However, game consoles don't give you this choice. Consoles universally use HDMI instead of DisplayPort, and there's a pretty reasonable explanation for why: Smart TVs don't typically have DisplayPort support.

According to an FAQ published by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA), DisplayPort was designed specifically for PC, monitor, and projector use. Adapting the technology for TVs as an alternative to HDMI was never a consideration for VESA. Considering that game consoles have historically been designed with the living room experience in mind, there has never been a practical reason to implement DisplayPort compatibility if the living room TV won't accommodate it.

On the other hand, the group that owns HDMI is a consortium made up of companies involved in TV and game console manufacturing. As a member of this consortium, Microsoft contributed to the HDMI 2.1 standard by improving transmission time to the TV, implementing variable refresh rate, and improving in-TV latency. The result is a more optimized connection for the Xbox Series X and other video game consoles.