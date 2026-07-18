4 Safety Features That Your Power Bank Should Have

A power bank is such a useful accessory to have with you, especially since there are ones that can even do more than just charging. I bring one with me any time I'm out of the house for a full day to ensure that I can always top up my phone with extra power as needed. Power banks prove especially helpful if I'm going to be using battery-hungry features like streaming, navigation, and shooting videos. While you might be tempted to pick up the cheapest one you can find, there are certain safety features that you should seek out. While major retailers and e-tailers can largely be trusted to only sell certified products, if you buy second-hand or from an unknown shop, even when buying online, you want to keep an eye out for specific safety features.

For example, there's battery management technology that prevents overcharging, and smart charging that detects the optimal power requirements for your devices and adjusts accordingly. A power bank that has these features is what separates a safe power bank from a shoddy budget one. And when you're connecting it to crucial devices like your phone — which can not only cost upwards of $1,000 (or more) but that you rely on 24/7 — it isn't worth saving a few bucks to get a power bank that could not only short circuit itself, but damage your connected device in the process.