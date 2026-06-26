5 Devices You Can Charge With Power Banks (Apart From Your Phone)

We usually associate power banks simply with charging phones, which is the main reason why most people buy them in the first place. However, your power bank can charge or power a wide array of other devices you use every day, and with modern power banks featuring bigger batteries, the number of devices they can charge has increased significantly in recent years.

Everyday gadgets and accessories you can charge or run using power banks range from laptops to handheld gaming consoles, Bluetooth speakers, smartwatches, routers, heated accessories like electric pillows and hand warmers, and much more. Of course, this all comes down to the device's power rating, charging connector type, and the power bank's capacity.

While a decent 10,000 mAh power bank should charge most devices, for power-hungry ones, you will need a 20,000 mAh power bank. Apart from that, your power bank can also charge many rechargeable batteries, which adds even more devices to the list. People are now even exploring the idea of solar power banks. These aren't the fastest, but if you are away from a reliable power source for days, solar power banks do come in handy. Before you proceed, make sure the power bank's output voltage meets the input voltage requirements of the target device. This can be verified using the manual that came along with both. If the voltage requirements are not met, the setup may fail to work, and you even run the risk of damaging the target device.