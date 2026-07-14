iOS 26.6 To Add A Must-Have iMessage Security Feature Every User Will Love

Apple has been beta testing iOS 26.6 since late May. Unlike other updates, version x.6 is usually one of the most boring for an iOS cycle, as it comes at a time when the company has already announced plans for its next big update, which gets released around the fall. This time, however, beta 5 of iOS 26.6 shows that Apple is working on a "Malicious Message Detected" feature, which can let you know if someone is trying to harm you or your iPhone and offer you the possibility to share the message with Apple so it can investigate the attack and improve future protections.

First discovered by X user limpless_skelly, the new feature detects when a message might be a possible attack through iMessage. Here's how Apple describes it: "Apple detected a message from a sender who may be trying to harm your iPhone or compromise your privacy. The most important step you can take to protect yourself and others from similar attacks is to share the message with Apple."

After that, users can choose to leave it for later, share it with Apple, or not report it at all. Usually, iMessage attacks are aimed at journalists, influencers, celebrities, and politicians. This is why Apple even features a Lockdown Mode, which greatly protects the iPhone against attackers, and it's particularly useful when the person thinks their device might be prone to a hacker attack.