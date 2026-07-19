How Long Can You Expect Your Physical Disc Games To Last?

You probably heard the news that PlayStation is ditching physical games for an all-digital future. Starting in 2028, the company will no longer produce discs for PlayStation games. Basically nobody on the internet liked this idea, but it got us thinking: Does Sony have a point? Doesn't game data last longer on hard drives than it does on discs? Not by a long shot.

To paraphrase Benjamin Franklin, "In this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes," and that applies to physical game discs. Even though they're made out of artificial materials, all CDs, DVDs, and Blu-rays have a set life expectancy; eventually all your discs will become unreadable via a process known as "disc rot." While we're used to many modern devices falling apart by design (this planned obsolescence is why tech from the '60s feels more futuristic than what we have), disc rot is just the natural degradation of chemicals that are found within all physical discs. However, the exact time it takes for disc rot to set in depends on a variety of factors.

As a general rule of thumb, different disc types have different life expectancies, and game manufacturers swapped formats between generations. The original PlayStation console used standard CDs, whereas the Xbox relied on DVDs, both of which last at least 25 years but can hypothetically survive over 100. Nowadays, game discs utilize Blu-ray technology, which have an average lifespan of 10 to 20 years — more if stored properly. Of course, since all game discs are mass produced, quality is never guaranteed. If the disc printing plant isn't quite up to standard, or some contaminant gets in the disc before the data is written, it'll rot faster than normal.