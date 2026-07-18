Google Pixel May Finally Be Adding A Feature Every Other Android Phone Has

A personal smartphone is an extension of your person, which means there are plenty of things you don't want anyone to see when they borrow your phone. You might not want a stranger to open your gallery or fiddle around with your messaging apps, and you certainly won't want anyone having access to your digital bank account or e-wallet. Fortunately, most phones offer ways to combat this and protect the privacy of your most confidential apps. Pixel phones, unfortunately, aren't among them — something that may be about to change.

Google has been teasing the feature for a while, and while the Canary 2603 developers' build for the latest OS update had a test version of this feature, it wasn't among the new features that came with Android 17. This already shows that the company is working on it, but we have further confirmation from Android Authority, which noticed new beta releases for Android 17 containing strings indicating how app lock will work on Google Pixel phones.

We still don't know when this feature will become available to consumers, but there are some interesting things to note. First, the feature works more like the native App Lock on OnePlus phones than Samsung's Secure Folder: each app is locked independently rather than being placed in an isolated space on your phone. It's also reported that users will be able to completely remove PINs and passwords, making biometric verification the only way to access locked apps.