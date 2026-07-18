This Hidden Fitbit Air Setting Is A Total Game-Changer

Launched in March 2026, the $99 Fitbit Air is a screenless health tracker designed to provide the health tracking features and insights you'd expect from such wearables without interrupting your activity with notifications. It's Google's smallest tracker made to date, and a good alternative to Whoop bands. The Fitbit Air offers up to a week of battery life, which means you don't have to take it off that often or recharge it overnight. All that suggests that the Fitbit Air is meant to fade into the background, to go unnoticed while performing key actions for the user, including heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and tracking other health parameters.

That said, there may be a time when you want the Fitbit Air to make its presence felt: in the morning. You may want the Fitbit Air to wake you up as some other smartwatches and health trackers do. It turns out the Fitbit Air has a hidden feature that you may appreciate as soon as you enable it. The tracker can support silent alarms, and you can customize the vibration level.

Instead of using an alarm clock or your iPhone or Android handset to wake up in the morning, you can have the Fitbit Air give you a nudge when it's time to get out of bed. The wearable may not relay smartphone app notifications, but it supports alarms, including Smart Wake alarms, via the Google Health app.

The immediate advantage of using a silent alarm from the Fitbit wearable is that the device will not bother other people in your vicinity, such as a partner who may wake up at a different time. Also, silent alarms may help you wake up more easily, as you'd feel vibrations on your wrist instead of hearing an audible alarm.