The Fitbit Air's First Major Update Fixes Its Most Annoying Issue - But There's A Catch

When you log into the Google Health app, you should receive a notification once the update is available, noting that it offers bug fixes and "general improvements." You may not see it right away, as it's rolling out slowly. I'm based in Canada, for example, and don't see it in my Google Health Premium app just yet. Once it appears, click on the banner and let the update run, ensuring your tracker is close by your phone, and the tracker (and your phone) has sufficient battery life.

If you are still hanging onto the old Fitbit app for dear life, however, now is the time to switch. You won't be able to get these firmware upgrades without it. Even though support doesn't lapse until July 15, 2026, you're better off switching to Google Health now to ensure no interruption to service and tracking, and to benefit from these bug fixes.

This also means that if you're one of the people who has opted to sideload other versions of the Fitbit app to your device, this strategy won't work anymore. At least not if you want to benefit from the updates. That said, Google Health offers a cleaner, more colorful interface. You also get advanced tracking and tons of AI-powered features and coaching guidance when you sign up for Google Health Premium. Without Premium, it's a pretty simple view with minimal information, similar to the Fitbit app experience without Fitbit Premium.