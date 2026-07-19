Do Samsung Phones Depreciate Faster Than iPhones?

Samsung makes some of the best iPhone alternatives on the market, competing directly with Apple when it comes to phone durability, hardware, and camera capabilities. However, Samsung flagship phones, including the Galaxy S26 models launched in late February 2026, depreciate much faster than iPhones. For example, the iPhone 17 series is nearly one year old, as Apple unveiled the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max in mid-September 2025. But all four iPhone models have depreciated more slowly than most Galaxy S26 handsets, even the iPhone Air, which hasn't seen the same strong market reception as the other three.

The same phenomenon has been observed in previous years. Companies that track the second-hand smartphone market usually point out the iPhone's stronger value retention over its direct competitors, including Samsung devices. Put differently, a smartphone buyer who isn't loyal to one of the main mobile platforms, iOS and Android, and wants to buy a flagship handset for the lowest net ownership cost should choose iPhones over Galaxy S handsets even if the devices have the same starting price point. The price paid to use the handset for a specific number of years would be the difference between the purchase price and the resale price. In this scenario, a user would recoup more money from an iPhone purchase than a Galaxy S purchase. They could then repeat the process with future models.

Consumers who routinely upgrade their handsets after one or two years of use may benefit from this resale strategy the most. One-year-old iPhones would still perform well. After all, Apple keeps one-year-old iPhones in stock for another year. Buyers would still get more money back for one-year-old iPhones compared to one-year-old Galaxy S phones.