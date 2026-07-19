5 Powerful Laptops Cheaper Than MacBook Air After The Price Hike

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Due to rising memory and storage chip costs driven by the AI boom, Apple recently increased the prices of MacBooks and iPads. Owing to this, the entry-level MacBook Neo now starts at $699 (up from $599), while the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air have jumped by $200, from $1,099 to $1,299 and $1,299 to $1,499, respectively. That makes the MacBook Air a bit pricey if you want a budget laptop that's powerful enough for everyday tasks.

However, if you're in the market for a powerful laptop, you don't necessarily have to get the MacBook Air. With Apple's price hike, the company has just made some budget laptops seem more attractive than they once were. In fact, you can even consider used laptops that are still worth buying.

But if you prefer your tech brand-new, here are five powerful laptops that now undercut the MacBook Air while offering more or less the same features, like a lightweight design and competitive battery life. We've selected these laptops largely based on their current market prices, but you can read more about our selection process at the end of the article.