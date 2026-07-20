5 Ways To Make Your Android Phone's Home Screen Actually Useful

While the app drawer is always just a swipe away, it's still much faster if you can perform your desired actions directly from the home screen. That's what widgets are for. They make tasks quicker since you won't need to go through your app drawer and open the app. Instead, they let you view information and perform certain actions right from your Android home screen.

When deciding what widget you need to use, always default to the tasks you do throughout the day. Maybe that's doing quick Google searches, logging your daily water intake, or checking your email. Those are the widgets you should add to your home screen for quick access. The process is usually different depending on the manufacturer, but here's a general guide:

Long-press anywhere on your home screen. Find the Add widget/Widgets button. Browse through the options. Once you find a widget you like, drag and drop it onto the home screen. Reposition and resize the widget if needed. When prompted, tap on the widget to set it up further.

Most of the time, mainstream apps offer different widgets for different actions, so you won't have any issues adding one to your home screen. Some apps, however, don't support widgets. You either need to replace them or try finding the widget you need in a third-party app like Widgeet or iWidgets. Once you have all your widgets on the home screen, you can separate them into different pages for further organization.