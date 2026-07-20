4 Phones That Have Better Cameras Than The Google Pixel 10

The base Google Pixel 10 came out in 2025 as part of Google's 10th generation series of Pixel phones. One of the biggest improvements the Pixel 10 brings to the table is a triple rear camera setup, which was previously exclusive to the Pro models. That helped the Pixel 10 become a more versatile shooter over its predecessor, the Pixel 9, due to the addition of a telephoto lens to its camera setup. This phone ships with a 1/2.0-inch 48 MP primary wide camera, a 10.8 MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and a 13 MP ultrawide with a 120-degree field of view.

On the front is a single 10.5 MP ultrawide for taking selfies, which is housed in a hole-punch cutout. In our Pixel 10 review, we found the device to have a good camera. However, it falls short in some areas, so it isn't the absolute best for anyone who wants a camera-focused phone. In fact, we found it to be a downgrade in some areas compared to the Pixel 9. If you're in the market for a phone with better cameras than the Pixel 10, there are several options available.

We've rounded up four options you can consider if you want better cameras than what the Pixel 10 offers. The list includes models from Google's own lineup and competitors like Samsung, Apple, and Oppo.