What A Flashing Red Light Means On Your Blink Camera

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Affordable home security isn't as difficult to come by as it used to be, especially with brands like Blink on the market. The Amazon-owned tech company specializes in indoor and outdoor security cameras that won't break the bank while still delivering essential features like motion detection, two-way audio, and strong battery life. Most Blink products also have an LED status light for at-a-glance device health monitoring, and if yours is flashing red, it could mean a few different things, though the specifics will vary based on the Blink device model.

If you happen to own the Blink Outdoor 4, you're supposed to see a strobing red light when you're initially setting up the camera or changing it over to a Wi-Fi network. If the flashing red light sticks around, Blink recommends taking the batteries out for about five seconds and then reinserting them. Blink Video Doorbell owners will see a flashing red light around the doorbell button when the device is ready to connect to Wi-Fi. This also appears to be the case with wired indoor cams, like the Blink Mini 2+, Mini 2, and Mini.

Owners of the Blink Outdoor and Indoor (3rd Gen), XT2, and XT devices will see a flashing red indicator every three seconds or so when any of these products are disconnected from Wi-Fi. You'll also see long and short red light patterns when these cams are attempting to join a network.