Your LG TV Remote Can Control Your PlayStation 5 - Here's How

While the PlayStation 5 includes everything you need to get started, you can purchase plenty of cool accessories for the console. Sony even offers a dedicated media remote so you can easily stream your favorite Netflix and Disney+ shows and movies. But you don't need it if you own an LG TV, as their remotes are compatible with the PS5. Once you set it up, that is.

Technically speaking, you don't even need an LG TV remote; any TV and remote combo that uses HDMI-Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) will do since they are designed to control any connected devices. In the case of an LG TV, the company calls CEC the Simplink function, but enabling the feature depends on the TV's OS. Start by pressing the "Settings" button (the button with a gear symbol) on the remote control, and select "All settings." If you have a TV running 2022 webOS 22, then select "General," followed by "Devices," and finally "HDMI Settings." Turn the toggle for "SIMPLINK (HDMI-CEC)" to "On." If you have 2020 webOS 5.0 instead, select "Connection," then "Device Connection Settings," and finally toggle "SIMPLINK (HDMI-CEC)" to "On."

Once the TV is set up, you have to prepare your PS5 to complete the handshake. Start by opening your console's "Settings" menu (the gear icon in the upper right corner when you press the PS button on the controller). Scroll down to and select "System," select "HDMI," and toggle "Enable HDMI Device Link." That's it, but if you want to turn the console on with the remote, you should also toggle "Enable One Touch Play." You might also have to enable "Auto Power Sync" on the TV, but when you're done, you should be able to navigate the PlayStation with your TV remote.