How To Get The Best Gaming Performance Out Of Your TV

Modern TV picture tech does a solid job of reducing unwanted noise and other image artifacts in movies and TV shows. Some of this picture processing is also used to boost your TV's gaming performance, which is particularly important for action-heavy online titles like "Battlefield 6" and "Helldivers 2." But not all TVs are created equal, and some sets are much better for console and PC gaming than others.

If you're shopping for a new TV and you're not limited by budget, it pays to invest in a set that at the very least supports 4K resolution at up to 120Hz. Not all games will deliver on these specs, but locking down a UHD display with a refresh rate above 60Hz gives you the best shot at maximizing your current-gen gear while also future-proofing you against hardware requirements down the line. But what else can you do to fine-tune a new or existing TV for playing video games?

That's a fair question, and luckily, many TV manufacturers use similar features and settings to dial in gaming musts like top-shelf motion clarity and low input lag. Today, we'll discuss how to use some of these menus and dashboards to get the best gaming performance from your TV. Before we get started, though, you'll first want to make sure that both HDR and HDMI-CEC are enabled on the console or PC end; otherwise, your TV may be locked out of some key optimizations.