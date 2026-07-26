5 Things To Stop Doing If You Have A Samsung Galaxy Watch

Owning a smartwatch is great for a number of reasons, but knowing the ins and outs of a device is when it can truly shine. The Samsung Galaxy Watch series can be great for those who like the Android or Samsung ecosystem, and we appreciate something like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic for its solid fitness tracking and additional features available with wearOS. A Galaxy Watch is great for handling messages and more, but users should know there are some things they should stop doing with certain Galaxy wearables.

Focusing more on the software side of things, some may be overlooking certain features that can help protect their device from water damage or keep things quiet as they enjoy a movie. Like learning that you can control a Samsung Galaxy Watch hands-free, Samsung doesn't always present every little detail nestled away within the device's operating system. Don't worry, we'll take you through the specific steps for each feature.

Bear in mind that we're looking almost exclusively at the main lineup of Samsung Galaxy smartwatches (including the Ultra), and some features may depend on your device and your particular operating system. Additionally, remember that it's always good practice to keep your devices up to date, and you can update a Samsung Galaxy Watch with wearOS (Galaxy Watch 4 or newer) by navigating to Settings and scrolling down to tap Software Update. Just make sure the watch is connected to an Android smartphone. From here, just stop doing anything listed below.